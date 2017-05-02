Stornoway Rotary to host Gala Charity Night

The Rotary Club of Stornoway are delighted to be raising funds for six local worthy causes at the annual Gala Charity Night.

“Last year we had great fun at the Gala Charity Night, and we’re hoping for the same this time again,” said Stornoway Rotary Club President Gavin Woods.

“We’re sure that everyone who joins us will have an excellent evening enjoying the entertainment, and we’re delighted to be raising money for six very worthy local charities through the Gala night.”

Island beneficiaries of Rotary’s 2017 Gala Charity Night are Catch 23; Enable; The Leanne Fund; The Shed; Western Isles Women’s Aid, and Who Cares Scotland.

The theme of this year’s Gala is ‘Music Through the Decades’ and all are invited to join for the evening taking place at the Cabarfiedh Hotel, Stornoway, on Saturday, May 13th.

MC for the event is Derek ‘Pluto’ Murray and live music will showcase the talents of Stornoway Big Band and folk group Faram.

Welcome drinks, a delicious buffet and some superb prizes are up for grabs in the Rotary Club’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ – including a day’s fishing for two at the Amhuinnsuidhe Estate, worth £350; a Hamper presentation by Ishga Skincare (£200+), and a Giant Garden Planter and Plant from Willowglen Garden Centre (£200+).

Tickets for The Rotary Club of Stornoway’s Gala Charity Night are priced at £30 – which includes a £15 donation towards the charity funds, as well as a Welcome Drink on arrival and the Finger Buffet – and are available to buy from Events shop in Stornoway.

The Gala Charity Night starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, May 13th, finishing at 11.30pm.

For further information visit www.facebook.com/StornowayRotary