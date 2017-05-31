Support for young people with Cystic Fibrosis

Building support services for young people affected by Cystic Fibrosis has attracted support from two construction firms who have donated to The Leanne Fund.

Carpentry Ltd, Stornoway and Howdens Inverness have both generously donated to the Fund which will go towards projects in the current development programme.

Opus Carpentry said: “We are pleased to be able to offer a small donation to The Leanne Fund to help raise awareness of and assist those suffering with CF. We wish you well with all your work.”

Opus Carpentry Ltd had nominated the Fund to receive a donation from Howdens and then matched that donation.

Chrisetta Mitchell, Development Manager for The Leanne Fund, said: “We are very grateful to Opus Carpentry Ltd and Howdens for their generous donations which will assist our work.

“We are currently moving forward with our Development Project to offer support services to even more young people across the Highlands and Islands and Grampian and these donations will assist with that work.”

Pictured are: Stuart MacLeod, Director Opus Carpentry, Chrisetta Mitchell, The Leanne Fund; and Melanie Love, Howdens Inverness