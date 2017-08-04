Taking centre stage at Highland Dance Festival

Another successful Hebridean Celtic Festival Highland Dancing and Choreography competition was held by The Lewis Highland Dancing Society on Saturday 22nd July.

The committee and organiser of The Lewis Highland Dancing Society, Lynn Maclean, were delighted with all the entries and the success of both competitions.

The Highland Dancing competition took place in the morning with dancers from Lewis, Harris, Uist and the mainland competing against each other.

Trophy Winners for each section were:

Beginner 8 yrs & under: Ruby Macleod, Marybank - Sharon Mackinnon school of dancing.

Beginner 15yrs & under: Alison Mackay, Point - Lynn Maclean school of dancing.

Novice 15yrs & under: Kerry Stewart, Glasgow - Claire Maclellan school of dancing.

Intermediate 15 yrs & under: Ellen Mackay, Point - Sharon Mackinnon school of dancing.

Premier 12yrs & under: Eva Macdonald, Laurencekirk - Lauren Kate school of dancing.

Premier 15yrs & under: Elisa Morrison, Benbecula - Kerry Macdonald school of dancing.

Premier 16yrs & over: Claire Maclellan, South Uist & Glasgow - Christine Aiken school of dancing.

And not forgetting our primary dancers aged 6 and under who danced really well in front of our festival competition audience - showing great potential for the future.

Very well done to all of the dancers who took part on the day.

The morning competition was followed by a choreography competition in the afternoon where solo dancers and groups of dancers choreographed dances to their own choice of music, we were pleased when along with the Highland dancing entries, two young Irish Dancers entered the competition and the dancers and audience enjoyed seeing a different style of dance.

Trophy winners were:

Choreography Solo 10yrs & under - Isla Mackenzie, Lynn Maclean School of dancing.

Choreography Solo 16yrs & under - Elisa Morrison, Kerry Macdonald School of dancing.

Choreography Adult - Claire Maclellan, Christine Aitken School of dancing.

Celtic Group choreography - Kerry Macdonald School of Dancing.