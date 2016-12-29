Thousands raised for heart screening

Pictured are committee members of LHYCA/Hebridean Cycle Challenge presenting the proceeds raised by entrants to this year’s Hebridean Cycle Challenge event which took place on 18th June. The cheque for £8,000 pounds was presented to Murdo Macleod, representing the Andrew Macleod Memorial Fund (Cardiac Risk in the Young CRY), who strive to provide cardiac screening opportunities for young persons aged between 14 and 35 years within Lewis and Harris.

The presentation coincided with the ‘CRY Raising Awareness Week’.

We would like again to thank everyone that entered the event and all those that helped in the preparation and on the day to make the event a success.

Thank you all for making this possible and we also just want to wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!