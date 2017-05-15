TSB seeks nominations for local causes

TSB is once again inviting people in the Highlands and Islands to nominate a local cause they would like their local TSB to support through fundraising and volunteering activities.

Through its Local Charity Partnerships, TSB supports local causes that matter to the communities it serves.

This approach is different to most big businesses and banks where staff are not given the opportunity to support a local cause, and instead support a centrally chosen Charity of the Year.

Since the Local Charity Partnerships programme launched in 2015, TSB’s Partners and their customers have raised more than £1 million for over 900 local charities.

And TSB’s branches in the Highlands and Islands have raised £14,000 for their current Local Charity Partners since September 2016.

TSB is now looking for new local causes to partner with when the current charity partnerships come to an end in September 2017.

Bola Gibson, Head of Community Engagement at TSB, said: “Local charities are the lifeblood of many communities across Britain, and no one knows their local community better than the people who live there.

“That’s why TSB gives people across Britain the opportunity to nominate a local cause that they would like their local branch to support.”

How to nominate a cause you would like your local TSB team to support

Between Monday 8 and Wednesday 24 May 2017 (inclusive) anyone can make a nomination by completing a form online at: {http://www.tsb.co.uk/nominate or in branch|website}

Every nomination counts and one of the top three most nominated organisations will be chosen as a new Local Charity Partner.