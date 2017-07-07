Twenty-five years of caring at Blar Buidhe

Blar Buidhe care home in Simon’s Road, Stornoway celebrated its 25th anniversary yesterday (Thursday) with a special event involving plenty of cake, tea and reminiscing for residents and staff.

The 40 bed facility has recently undergone a £200,000 refurbishment programme and on Thursday afternoon the results of that work were plain to see as former staff members caught up with old colleagues, residents, families and friends socialised, whilst management underlined the importance of commitment and team work.

Manager Peter Venus took the opportunity to mark the special contribution of staff members Margaret Murray, Ann Jefferson, Anne Stewart and Marion Macleod, presenting them with long-service certificates.