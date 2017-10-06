Uists success at 5K Memory Walk

The Uists/Benbecula Alzheimer Scotland 5k Memory Walk and Afternoon Tea was recently held in Balivanich raising over £800 to support local dementia-related activities.

The event, which is now expected to become an annual fixture in the Uists calendar, saw an overwhelming 44 participants attend to help raise funds and awareness for local people with dementia and their families.

On return to Balivanich Hall the participants were greeted with welcome refreshments and home baking, kindly donated by members of the community.

Walking steward volunteers from the community and NHS Western Isles’ Public Health Division, Police Scotland and HMS Coastguard, assisted organisers to ensure participant safety.