Walk down memory lane

North Tolsta Primary School class picture from the early 1950s.

Back row, left to right: Donald Mackenzie, School Road, North Tolsta; Donald Murray, No. 12; John Macdonald, No. 38; Miss Margaret MacGregor (Teacher). Second row: Alex Morrison, Hill House, North Tolsta; Donald Smith, No. 11 New Tolsta; Mary Finlayson, 1 Hill Street, North Tolsta; Margaret Maciver, No. 69; Ishbal Maciver, No. 75 Hill Street, North Tolsta; Kenneth Macleod, 7 Hill Street, North Tolsta; John Macdonald, No. 1.

Third row: Gormelia Campbell, No. 46; Zena Murray, No. 21; Annie MacRitchie, No. 12 New Tolsta; Christine Morrison, ‘Edgemoor Cottage’, North Tolsta; Peggy Murray, No. 35; Peggy Maclean, ‘Crossroads’, North Tolsta. Front row: Iain Morrison, No. 20 New Tolsta; Hector Maciver, Hillhead, North Tolsta; Roddy Macdonald, No. 23; and Alex Dan Murray, No. 77.