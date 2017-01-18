Western Isles Schools well represented at film awards

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Education and Children’s Services Department is delighted to announce that pupils from The Nicolson Institute, Castlebay School, Sgoil Lionacleit and Sir E Scott have been shortlisted for the prestigious FilmG awards.

Pupils from The Nicolson Institute will be delighted as they have been shortlisted for no less than three categories.

Their film Strì na Dìleab is shortlisted for The Best Film Award and FilmG’s Gaelic Award. Catriona Bain is on the shortlist for Best Actor/Actress.

William MacDougall from Castlebay School has been shortlisted for the Best Actor award and the script which he put together with Adam Denehy for Eilean an Dòchais, is on the shortlist for Best Script.

Calum MacMillan from Sgoil Lionacleit is also on the shortlist for Best Actor for his part in Gearradh an Stiùiriche.

Catherine MacDonald from Sir E Scott School is on the shortlist for Best Young Filmmaker for her film, Coimhearsnachd.

It wasn’t just schools who were successful in reaching the final stages of the competition.

A youth group from Shawbost, ‘Tàirneanaich’, is on the shortlist for the Best Drama Award as well as the Community Award for their funny drama, Gàidhealbox.

The youth group is run by Iomairt Ghàidhlig Iar Thuath Leòdhais.

Cllr Catriona Stewart, Chair of Education and Children’s Services at the Comhairle, said: “They have all done very well indeed to reach this stage of the competition.

“This is further evidence of the praiseworthy work which is being done in our schools and in our communities.

“A lot of effort went into making the films and I wish every school, pupil and community group the very best of luck.”

The Awards Ceremony will take place in Glasgow on Friday 17 February and all schools and community groups shortlisted will be represented at the event which will take place at the Old Fruitmarket.

All this year’s films can be viewed at: website