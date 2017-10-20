Women’s Aid gets £1,500 boost

Generous Co-op customers at Stornoway’s Co-op have raised over £1500 for Western Isle’s Women’s Aid, an independent service for women and children escaping from domestic abuse.

The charity was chosen by the store team as part of their monthly fundraising drive which involved in store raffles and bake sales.

Steven Coop, store manager at Co-op’s Macaulay Road store, said: “We’re delighted to have raised this money for our local Women’s Aid.

“It is a fantastic organisation that carries out essential work in the community for those in need. Co-op customers continue to show their generosity and our regular fundraising initiatives, in which we choose a different local charity, are very well supported.”

The picture shows: Grace Baxter and Mary Kettings from Women’s Aid, John Styles of the Co-op, Lorna Nicol, Women’s Aid, store manager Steven Cooper and area manager Kevin Buchan.