£10,000 raised by Western Isles lottery

The Lottery Team are celebrating this week, having reached their first major milestone of raising the first £10,000 for communities across the Western Isles.

This magnificent sum was raised in just three months but could be so much more if everybody joined in.

As main sponsors, The lottery team have worked in Partnership with Stornoway Amenity Trust and ACES Electrical Services to implement an innovative and exciting transformation of the town for the festive season.

And a spokesperson advised that the lottery is over 25% of the way to reaching their long term target. They are delighted that the support of 1,350 weekly tickets, the bulk of which are paid by Direct Debit, can raise so much.

They encourage those who have already registered but have not purchased tickets to do so. They also encourage those who have not renewed their tickets to also do so. This would ensure a significant increase in both the prize money and the community funds.

The lottery also has a Facebook following of 1.2k and it would make an incredible difference if every follower was to convert to a supporter. Tickets can be purchased from the telephone ticket line as well as on the website.

Community groups from the Butt to Barra have received their shares of the £7,689 already distributed and are set to receive around £3,500 at the end of November, dependent on the level of support from each area. In addition, £4,300 has been won in cash by winners from across the Isles and beyond.

A growing number of local businesses are now Supporting, acknowledging the potential such a fund raising scheme can bring to the Western Isles.

The Festive Bolt-On Prize of a 2 night stay in a Luxury Apartment in Lews Castle, including a welcome luxurious hamper, has been generously donated by Natural Retreats with £200 spending money donated by W J MacDonald, Family Butchers.

Every Lottery ticket purchased between now and 23rd December receives automatic entry into the separate Luxury Prize Draw.