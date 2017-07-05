100% OF NHS Western Isles A&E patients seen within four hours

The most recent data for NHS Scotland reveals that 100% of patients in NHS Western Isles’ emergency departments were seen, admitted or discharged within four hours – beating the 95% target.

Scottish hospitals have now had the best performing emergency departments in the UK for more than two years.

Commenting, SNP MSP Alasdair Allan for Na h-Eileanan an Iar said: “These very positive figures for the Western Isles are a testament to the hard work of our NHS and social care workers.

“It is extremely encouraging that Emergency Departments in NHS Western Isles are frequently meeting the four hour waiting times target, with the latest figures published showing that 100% of patients are being seen within four hours.

“We will always value the vital work done by our NHS staff – and we should always celebrate their success and continue to support their efforts.”