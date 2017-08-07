A Harvest is coming

A plentiful supply of events have been prepared for Uist’s new Festival of Food and Writing, TORADH/HARVEST taking place from Thursday 24 August to Sunday 27 August, from Berneray to South Uist.

There will be plenty for everyone, from Farmers’ Markets to Book Fairs, from cheesemaking, food foraging and Beer Festival, to croft walks, talks and a Blessing of the Boats.

The Friday focusses on North Uist and grain, while Friday and Saturday look at Benbecula and South Uist, with meat and fish respectively. See the full schedule at www.toradh.org.

Financial support has been received from Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, the Stòras Uibhist Community Fund, CalMac, SNH, Awards for All and Bòrd na Gàidhlig.

This has helped support a strong Gaelic element within the festival, including Uicipeid na Gàidhlig, an initiative by the National Library of Scotland and Wikipedia UK, which will be a workshop on creating content for Wikipedia. Prof. Magnus Course will talk about the deep-rooted relationship between Gaelic and fishing, as part of an all-day event at the Lochboisdale Harbour.

Several intriguing panel discussions are planned: ‘Our Food, Our Future’ will be moderated by Iain Stephen Morrison (editor Am Pàipear) and include crofters, foodies and food thinkers from the Western Isles and beyond.

It will look at some of the forces driving local food production, and relate the local scene to national trends. ‘Could Uist be a Land of Milk and Honey?’ will explore alternatives for the croft - both successful and not - with various Scottish producers.

Authors will discuss their writings at the Book Fair in Lìonacleit Library, and a special Uist Noire evening will take place with Uist mystery writers.

For more information about the event, visit the website: here.