Adverse weather - travel advice

Weather forecasts for Wednesday 11 January indicate storm-force winds and rain can be expected throughout most areas of Scotland.

High winds, low temperatures and snowfall are also possible on Friday 13 January.

If the weather is as forecast, it is likely there will be some disruption to air travel on routes within Scotland.

In view of the forecasts, Loganair is offering customers travelling on Flybe flights operated by Loganair within Scotland the opportunity to adjust travel plans without charge.

If passengers are booked to travel on Wednesday 11 January through to and including Friday 13 January, they can choose to re-book on an alternative flight at any time within the next seven days from today (Monday, 9 January).

There will be no change fee or difference in fare payable - if there is a seat available on an earlier or later flight, customers can transfer bookings to that flight without charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

If passengers hold a reservation on a Flybe flight with Loganair on 11 to 13 January and would like to travel on another date between now and Monday 16 January, check seat availability on the desired alternative travel day at www.flybe.com.

If there is availability, call the airline on 0344 800 2855 with a booking reference so it can confirm the reservation on the preferred alternative flight.

At this time, the airline’s disruption policy only covers travel on Flybe services operated by Loganair and it is unable to make changes to any onward travel arrangements that customers may have in place.

If passengers choose to remain with original travel plans, please rest assured that Loganair will do everything that it safely can to fly customers to their intended destination as close to the scheduled time as possible.

It is continuing to plan to operate all scheduled services, and has standby aircraft and crews in place to help recover any disrupted services as soon as reasonably possible once weather conditions permit.