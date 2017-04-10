Annual Supporters Club trip to Ibrox hailed a success

A whopping 120 members of The World’s Biggest Rangers Supporters Club travelled to Glasgow to watch their team, in style, with a full days hospitality at Ibrox. The Stornoway based fan group is officially recognised by Rangers FC as the largest supporters club on the planet and the RSC’s eighth annual hospitality trip was their biggest and most successful yet.

Members of the Lewis & Harris RSC, led by local Rangers legend Ronnie MacKinnon, gathered at the famous Ibrox Stadium on the morning of Saturday 18th March for the Rangers vs Hamilton league tie. They were welcomed into the hospitality suite by Rangers Striker & LHRSC Player of the Year for 2017, Kenny Miller and RFC Directors Paul Murray, John Gilligan & Stewart Robertson.

Once all 120 supporters had settled into The Ibrox Suite, members Peter Dickie & Eddie Mackenzie presented Kenny Miller with his Player of the Year Award. The Scottish Striker then thanked the group for his award and for their continued support of the team. He then stopped for photos with members before heading off to the dressing room to prepare for the match. Rangers FC Managing Directors Stewart Robertson also said a few words thanking the group for their incredible efforts to follow the team and wished them all the best for the day.

While members of the Lewis & Harris RSC enjoyed a beautiful three course carvery and refreshments before the match, several Rangers legends visited them in the suite. These included John Greig, Marvin Andrews, John Brown, Colin Stein, Willie Johnston, Alex MacDonald, Tom Forsyth, Dave Smith & Jonny Hubbard.

As 3pm approached, the island supporters headed for their match seating in a packed Ibrox Stadium in time for kick off and new manager Pedro Caixinha’s first game in charge. After a 4-0 win for Rangers, the LHRSC contingent headed back in to the suite where they were met by several other players and former players. Injured midfielder Andy Halliday was first to meet the group post match, stopping in the suite for pictures, autographs and to chat with members. Legends Willie Henderson, Peter McCloy & Jonatan Johansson also visited the Lewis & Harris fans after the game.