Another success for Flower Power

The S4 Flower Power social enterprise group from Sir E Scott School in Harris have received a social enterprise award at the recent ceremony at Eden Court in Inverness.

They were accompanied by Mrs Barbara Mackay, Mr Roddy Mackenzie and Mrs Alison Macdonald who have been assisting them with their venture.

Over the past two years, the group has been working to raise funds to improve and rejuvenate the Community Centre garden in Tarbert. They recently held a second successful film night in the Community Centre, which helped to boost their funds considerably.

The Social Enterprise Award is given out to groups of young entrepreneurs that have been working on a social enterprise that will benefit their community.

To receive an award you have to have a sustainable business plan and have done a significant amount of fund raising.

Pictured are the pupils with their award.