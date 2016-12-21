Another successful round of Crofting Roadshows

More than 250 crofters attended the recent Crofting Roadshows, organised by the Crofting Commission and working in partnership with SAC Consulting, Scottish Crofting Federation, NFU Scotland and Registers of Scotland.

Ten roadshows were held this year covering areas from Shetland to Argyll providing crofters with the opportunity to find out more about the Crofting Commission elections and discuss crofting issues.

The Commission gave a short presentation on the up and coming elections encouraging crofters play their part in helping to secure the future of crofting by standing as candidates and using their votes.

This included an overview of the work of a Commissioner; who can stand for election and how the election process will be carried out.

The elections are being run by Scottish Government and administered by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

Bill Barron, Interim Chief Executive, Crofting Commission said: “The roadshows have been a great opportunity for the Commission to meet with crofters and provide an overview of the election process and how they can get involved.

“This is only the second election of Commissioners to the Crofting Commission and we are urging crofters to stand as candidates and to use their votes.

“It’s important to have people on the Commission who have a belief in the crofting system and understand both the practical issues and the positive opportunities crofting brings.”

Patrick Krause, Chief Executive of the Scottish Crofting Federation commented: “The roadshows were well attended, showing there is a strong interest in the crofting community to be involved.

“The mix of speakers were well received and provoked lively discussion.

“I think the meetings were well worth doing and my hope is that they will encourage crofters to stand for election as Commissioners or to vote in the March elections.

“The roadshow must continue as an annual event.”