Apprenticeships over wide range of sectors

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and partners will publish an extensive list of over 40 apprenticeships which will see posts created from the Butt to Barra, across a wide range of sectors and departments including:

Business Administration; Business Management; Community Development; Child Care; Education Attainment; Gaelic language assistants; Health and Social Care; Heritage; Human Resource; Multi-Media; Outdoor/Indoor Education; Roads maintenance; Sustainable Resource Management; Sport and health and Motor Mechanics.

The Comhairle will be hosting community meetings throughout the Western Isles to provide full information on the above apprentices.

Dates have yet to be confirmed but these meetings will take place the week commencing Monday 5th June 2017 and further details will be publicised closer to the time.

Cllr Angus McCormack, Chairman of Education, Sport and Children’s Services, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for people from the Butt to Barra to earn whilst they learn, and very importantly - to do so in their own areas.

“This ties in very well indeed to the Comhairle’s aims to reverse depopulation, provide our people with the opportunity to remain in their communities, whilst also contributing to the economy.

“I would encourage those who speak Gaelic and also those who have a particular interest in land management and crofting to express their interest in these apprenticeships.

“I would reiterate that the apprenticeships are open to anyone, not just young people, and anyone who feels that they may be interested should register at www.myjobscotland.gov.uk and setup an alert for the job category “Modern Apprenticeships/Trainee” where they will receive notifications by e-mail as soon as the Comhairle’s Apprenticeships posts go live.

“The Comhairle is committed to workforce planning and having a sustainable platform for the future, to help our communities and our islands to flourish and we will continue to work hard to ensure that we achieve these aims.”