Argos launches Hebrides delivery service

Argos has launched its first ever online Hebrides delivery service, bringing more than 30,000 products direct to the doors of over 15,000 homes on the isles including Mull, Islay, Uist, Lewis, Harris and Barra.

Available on a wide range of items from Bose headphones and Lego toys to Dyson vacuum cleaners and televisions, and up to a maximum weight of 30kg per item, orders will be delivered in as little as two days at the standard UK delivery cost of £3.95.

Local customers shopping the Argos website (argos.co.uk) now have the option to input their HS and PA postcodes to check availability before adding products to their trolley and checking out and making payment.

Orders are delivered by Yodel through its local delivery partners.

Paul O’Neil, Northern Divisional Manager at Argos, said: “We’re so pleased to launch this new delivery service for residents of the Hebrides. For the first time ever, they can shop our extensive range of 30,000 products from the comfort of their home and receive their order direct to the door. And what’s more, delivery is at the standard UK cost of just £3.95.

“As a business we are continually looking at how to bring more affordable and convenient ways to shop to our customers, and this new delivery service to the Hebrides does just that. We hope that our customers on the islands are as excited as we are.”