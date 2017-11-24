Armistice Day remembered in Tarbert

The annual Armistice Day Service and wreath-laying ceremony took place on Saturday, November 11th, beginning with a well-attended service held in Church of Scotland, Tarbert.

Readings and prayers were led by the Reverend J M Nicolson and the Reverend Andrew Coghill.

A two minute silence was observed at 11 o’clock, followed by the reading of Laurence Binyon’s words taken from ‘Poems for the Fallen’:

‘They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.’

Gaelic Psalm 44 was presented by Mr Donnie McCrae. Hamish Scott read his own poem Da Bhalach as as Eilean (Two Boys from the Island).

The service concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.

The colour party and the pipers then led the procession through Tarbert to the War Memorial.

Wreaths were then laid at the War Memorial on behalf of the following organisations:

Western Isles Lieutenancy: Katie Ann Mackinnon; Comhairle nan Eilean Siar: Councillor John Mitchell; Harris War Memorial Committee, Royal British Legion: Donald Morrison (Merchant Navy 1939-45); Lodge St Clements (Harris): Donald J Mackay MBE; Queens Own Highlanders/Seaforths & Camerons: Sheriff Colin Scott MacKenzie; C Company 7 Scots: Captain Malcolm Dalzeil-Job; Harris Mutual Improvement Association: Duncan Mackay (Secretary); The Scottish Parliament: Dr Alasdair Allan MSP: Police Scotland: Chief Inspector Gordon Macleod: Scottish Fire & Rescue (North Harris): Crew Manager Jimmy Aird; Maritime & Coastguard Agency: 2 Oi/c Norman MacLennan; Leverburgh Lifeboat: Angus MacVicar (Crew Member); SWRI Harris Branch: President (Retired) Liz Struthers; North Harris Trust: Gordon Cumming (Manager); South Harris Community Council: Alan Ross (Chairman); Scalpay Community Council: Margaret Morrison (Chairperson); North Harris Community Council: John MacLeod (Chairman); West Harris Trust: Neil MacDonald (Director); Leverhulme Memorial School: John and Anna Chisholm; Sir E Scott School: Karen MacLennan and Nathan Coghill; Harris Guides and Brownies: Fiona Langley; Army Cadet Force: Harris Cadet Lola sands; 1st Harris Scouts: Lucie Woodhall.

John Murdo Morrison read the very moving ‘In Flanders Fields’, a famous poem of The Great War, composed by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, MD, Canadian Army (1872-1918). Following a final prayer, the ceremony drew to a close with the lone piper playing the beautiful lament ‘The Flowers of the Forest’.

John Murdo Morrison thanked all those who had attended. The large turn-out at the Church Service, and the participation in the procession and the Wreath-Laying, were evidence of the how far the community’s interest in the event have developed.