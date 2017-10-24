Automated service for Stornoway surgery appointments

An automated telephone service to book appointments outwith opening hours has been introduced at Stornoway surgery based at Springfield Road, Stornoway.

Jennifer Ellis, Practice Manager, said: “Our new automated phone service, available on (01851) 703145, means patients won’t have to wait until the practice opens at 08.30am or wait in a queue to speak to a receptionist to book their appointment.

“The automated service will also help us to release extra appointments in the evening and early in the morning, making it even easier for patients to obtain an appointment more suited to them.”

When telephoning the Practice, patients will now be asked to press ‘1’ for the automated service or ‘2’ to speak to a receptionist, and once either button is selected they will then be directed to their choice.

However, the Practice is keen to stress that for patients preferring to speak to a receptionist, they will continue to be available from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 5.30pm on the same number (tel. 703145).

The receptionists may ask patients what the appointment is for so they can ensure patients are seen by the most suitable clinician.

Group Medical Practice, which also manages the Habost Surgery in Ness, offers in addition to GPs a range of qualified professional staff.

This includes Practice Nurses, Treatment Room Nurses, Health Care Assistants and Advanced Nurse Practitioners.

Jennifer added, “Group Medical Practice would also like to encourage all new patients to attend a Patient Health Check with one of our Health Care Assistants.

“This is an opportunity to identify any health problems and ensure our patients are receiving the care they require.

“In addition, for patients who wish to receive a review of their medications, we offer a Pharmacist who is associated with the Practice each Friday.

“Patients would simply request an appointment with him when booking.

“We are also offering the flu vaccination over the next couple of months and we ask our patients to please get in touch if they are entitled to receive it.”