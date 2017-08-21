Baby Box registrations reach 10,000

Almost 10,000 parents have registered to receive a Baby Box and more than 500 have been delivered in the first week of the national roll-out.

Since the policy launched nationwide on Tuesday 507 boxes have been delivered and 9,991 parents have registered to receive a Baby Box aimed at tackling inequality and promoting health.

Deliveries have been prioritised for babies born prematurely and those who are due immediately to ensure parents receive their box as early as possible.

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills John Swinney welcomed the significant uptake and thanked those working to get boxes packed up and delivered as quickly as possible. He said:

“The Baby Box is part of a range of measures to ensure that every baby born in Scotland is given the best possible start in life.

“It has definitely captured people’s imagination, both at home and further afield, and I am extremely pleased to see the high number of parents already registering to receive their own Baby Box.

“Each one includes a large number of items which are not only practical but designed to help tackle inequality and improve health. The box itself also doubles up as a safe sleep space, awarded British Safety standard accreditation as a crib for domestic use.

“Already 507 boxes have been delivered with many more on the way. I would like to thank our delivery partners who are working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure all parents in Scotland are able to receive their box as early as possible to help them prepare for the first few, unfamiliar months of parenthood and ensure every child in Scotland gets the best possible start in life, whatever their background.”