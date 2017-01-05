Barra Watersports club receives £1,000 boost

Barra Watersports Club, on the Isle of Barra, has received £1,000 from the STV Children’s Appeal, boosting support for the local project.

Barra Watersports Club offers a combination of sailing, kayaking and windsurfing. The club is run by volunteers and gives the opportunity for the island’s residents, especially the children, to make the most of the beautiful surrounding water of the Outer Hebrides.

Sessions of all three activities run throughout the summer months and sailing and windsurfing is also open to all children where a qualified RYA instructor is paid to tutor them to improve their skills and confidence on the water.

Tony Flanagan, vice chair at Barra Watersports Club, said: “This award from the STV Children’s Appeal is fantastic news for Barra Watersports.

“It will contribute significantly towards improving the clubs’ watersports equipment and thus give the young people of Barra opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have.

“Club equipment is essential to allow all members to participate and progress at all levels however it is costly to buy, costly to upgrade and costly to maintain.”

Since launching in 2011, the STV Children’s Appeal has raised over £13.7 million, with 722 big and small grants distributed to projects across all 32 local authority areas in Scotland, providing much needed support to over 62,000 children.

The money raised is distributed to provide practical help like food and warm clothes; create opportunities for training and employability; and enable social and emotional support for those who need it most.

If you’re an individual or group that would like to help raise funds for children and young people living in poverty in Scotland with the STV Children’s Appeal, please get in touch with Natalie Wright at natalie.wright@stv.tv.