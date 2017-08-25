Best start for Western Isles babies

All babies born in the Western Isles after 15th August will now receive a box full of essential items to help give them the best possible start in life.

Each ‘Baby Box’ is full of baby essentials from birth to 6 months and the box itself also doubles up as a safe sleeping space after being awarded British Safety standard accreditation as a crib for domestic use.

The scheme, designed to help tackle inequality and promote health and wellbeing, has been inspired by a similar initiative in Finland, and the decision to push it Scotland-wide follows successful pilot projects in Orkney and Clackmannanshire.

As well as containing items such as clothes, books and blankets, the box provides safe sleep guidance in a leaflet inside the box, while safety guidelines are also printed on the box lid.

Catherine MacDonald, Maternity Ward Manager at Western Isles Hospital, said “The Baby Box is a welcome gift from the Scottish Government for every baby in Scotland due on or after 15th August.

“The Baby Boxes contain a wide range of extremely useful items for new parents. As well as containing practical items such as clothes, blankets, towels and a changing mat, they also include crucial health promotion information and resources to support mums and dads on their journey through parenthood.”

Parents-to-be are asked to sign up for their Baby Box by contacting their midwife.