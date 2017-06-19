Bethesda now has its own Harris Tweed

Harris Tweed Hebrides has teamed up with the Bethesda Care Home and Hospice to design a unique Harris Tweed which reflects the values and vibrancy of the organisation.

It was given its first outing today (Monday) at the Shawbost mill.

The design is a bright, vibrant sea blue window pane check.

The Bethesda creative sewing team will transform the fabric into a fantastic range of ladies’ and gents’ accessories which will be sold to raise funds for the organisation, which provides vital care and palliative services on the island.

Brand Development Director, Margaret A. MacLeod, said: “Harris Tweed Hebrides team were delighted to assist with this project.

“Whether it’s the care home or the hospice, all of us at the Shawbost mill recognise the importance of this facility within our local community and the amazing commitment of the Bethesda team.

“We provide on-going donations of fabric to help ensure the Bethesda shop is well stocked with locally made, high quality accessories. However, the fact that Bethesda now has its own dedicated design of Harris Tweed will add an extra dimension to that relationship and hopefully create a significant source of income to support the services they provide”.

Bethesda’s head of fundraising, D. R. Macdonald, said: “We have a number of extremely talented volunteers who have been making bags, purses, cushion covers and dog coats over the past few years with fabric kindly donated by Harris Tweed Hebrides and we felt it was time to have our own bespoke Tweed.

“With the tremendous help and encouragement we have received from the staff at Harris Tweed Hebrides, particularly Margaret Ann, we are delighted to launch the Bethesda Harris Tweed which we believe will appeal to many customers for a wide range of uses.

“We recognise the importance of Harris Tweed to our local economy and are proud to promote it while at the same time raising necessary funds for our local Hospice which will continue to benefit many in the local community”.

The range of accessories made in the new Bethesda Harris Tweed will be available from the Bethesda Shop, Bayhead, Stornoway over the coming weeks.

Picture shows Carol Somerville, D.R. MacDonald and Catherine Gomez from Bethesda with HTH chairman, Brian Wilson, displaying the new Bethesda Harris Tweed