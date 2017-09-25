Beware of the Lion’s Mane

Gazette reader Michael Malgorzata came across this giant jellyfish, the ‘Lion’s Mane’ jellyfish, at the weekend on Tolsta beach.

Michael warns: “Anybody who finds such a jellyfish should not touch it, as they can give a nasty sting, and in some cases cause an anaphylactic shock, and the sting is retained for a long time even after the jellyfish has died.”

If you would like to submit any items of news or notices for upcoming events email: news@stornowaygazette.co.uk