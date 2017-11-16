BiFAB workers march on Scottish Parliament to safeguard jobs

Workers from BiFAb Marine Engineering’s three yards, in Burntisland and Methil, in Fife and the Isle of Lewis, which have been threatened with closure following a cash-flow crisis, will today (Thursday) march on Holyrood to demand that their jobs are saved and the yards are secured.

They will be joined by their families, friends and supporters all there to show solidarity.

Addressing the rally, Pat Rafferty, Unite Scottish secretary said: “We know – from the last few days – that this is going to be a tough fight. The jobs at these yards in Methil, Burntisland and Lewis are our jobs – Scottish jobs – and we will fight tooth and nail to protect them.”

Mr Rafferty revealed that the unions had met with the Scottish Government yesterday and were encouraged that the Government saw a path out of this, albeit obstructed at this time.

However he stressed further talks would need to happen with SSE Chief Executive, Alistair Phillips-Davies and Dutch company Seaway Heavy Lifting to find a way forward.