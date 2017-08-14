Body of man recovered from Cliff beach

Police Scotland have confirmed that the body of a man was recovered from Cliff beach near to the Valtos area of Isle of Lewis on Saturday afternoon, August 12th.

A member of the public informed police at around 3:25pm of the discovery of the man’s body. Officers attended and were assisted by the Coastguard.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however the family of missing Torsten Kulke have been informed.

The 48-year-old was reported missing on Monday 31 July, 2017 from his home in Germany and was last seen near Aird Uig on the Isle of Lewis at around 6pm on Friday July 28th.

There is not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.