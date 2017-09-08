Boil notice lifted

The Boil Notice which had been placed on properties in Tolsta has now been lifted.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Following discussions with NHS Western Isles the Boil Notice which has affected 218 properties in Tolsta over the last 48 hours has now been lifted.

“Following sampling we can confirm that the restriction is now lifted and customers can use the water as normal.

“Investigations into the cause of the original failure are still ongoing but the water is now safe to use and drink as normal.

“We would like to thank affected customers for their patience while this notice was in place.”