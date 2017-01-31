Bonfire and torchlight procession in Uig

Clear skies over Uig last Saturday night meant that thousands of stars were twinkling down on Gallan Head Community Trust’s bonfire and torchlit procession, which marked one year since the Trust became the legal custodians of Gallan Head.

The evening, which also involved an informal, buffet style Burns supper, was very much enjoyed by all who came along.

The Trust wanted to use the anniversary to celebrate what it has achieved in its first year, as well as look forward to the exciting year to come.

The group’s major focus in the year to come is to progress its plans to create a multi-purpose observatory on Gallan Head, “The Cetus Observatory” with the invaluable help and advice of the Stornoway Astronomical Society, and their Patron, John Brown, Astronomer Royal for Scotland.

Chair of the Gallan Head Community Trust, Jill Smith, said: “We as Trustees are working hard to be sensitive, considerate custodians of this magical landscape.

“The Cetus Observatory will inspire and invigorate its visitors, and will bring life back to our community, jobs to our area and will attract young people back to our villages.

“The bonfire and torchlit procession was a great way to celebrate both what we have achieved so far, and the great potential we have to make a real difference to our island community.”

Gallan Head Community Trust’s AGM will be held on Tuesday 28th February at 7pm in Gallan Beag. All are welcome to attend.

As well as up to six Board members who must be Aird residents, the Trust can co-opt up to three additional board members from the wider community and also has space for up to two representatives of Uig Community Council.

If you feel you would like to get involved, please get in touch with the Trust at least one week before the AGM. Tel 672211 or email info@gallanhead.org.uk.