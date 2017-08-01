Bonnyrigg sunk as Pollok hit them for five in friendly

In a well contested game the Rose were edged out due to a strong second half display from a keen Pollok side.

Pollok went in at half time 3-2 ahead and increased it to five before Bonnyrigg pulled a goal back ten minutes from time.

The Rose had twice been in the lead in that first half but each time Pollok pulled them back to level as the visitors squeezed ahead by the break.

Pollok with some impressive players in their ranks went behind in the 10th minute when Sean Jamieson set up Wayne McIntosh to finish off the Rose opener.

Eight minutes later it was 1-1 via a defensive slip own goal by Euan Moyes under a challenge from Del Hepburn.

On the 20th minute Bonnyrigg restored their advantage with a Lee Currie free kick hitting the Pollok net to make it 2-1 to the hosts but two minutes later and it was level again at 2-2 when a cross was parried by home keeper Mike Andrews and ex-Vale of Clyde Del Hepburn was on hand to net the rebound.

In the 34th minute Pollok took the lead for the first time with a good move from Alan McKenzie setting up Del Hepburn to finish off and see the Pollok go in at the break 3-2 ahead after an entertaining first 45 minutes.

Both managers deployed numerous substitutes over the second half which saw Pollok with much of the possession and go 4-2 ahead on 56 minutes with McKenzie the marksman.

Bonnyrigg brought on Adam Nelson, NeilMartynuik, Andrew Kidd and Ross Gray to replace Dean Moyes, Wayne McIntosh, newly signed Mark McConnell and Lee Currie.

On 75 minutes it was 5-2 to Pollok when a low cross was netted by Ross Brash as the home defence struggled.

Five minutes later however it was 5-3 when a Jon Brown free kick was parried by keeper Derek Moore and Adam Nelson netted the rebound to complete the scoring as Bonnyrigg tried in the last ten mintes but could not add to the score.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrews, Brett, Brown, K Young, Moyes, Hoskins, Jamieson, Currie, McIntosh, Horne, McConnell. Subs: Martynuik, R Gray , Nelson, Kidd, B Young.