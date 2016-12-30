Boxing Day fun at Rugby Club

The annual Stornoway Rugby Club boxing day meet drew, as tradition dictates, a huge number of promising junior players and a large number of the more grizzled, experienced faces too.

Miles of smiles filled the turf at Bayhead for the hugely popular annual event where the older heads cleared the Christmas cobwebs while the youngsters impressed with their improving skills of the game.

Following an entertaining junior touch rugby match, the youngsters took part in a brief contact session before the seniors took to the turf for their own mix of non-contact rugby before a full contact final session.

This year the Boxing Day fun ended with a chilly dash and splash in the Willowglen River to raise funds and awareness for Dementia.

With the Dementia Dip going on around the island on Boxing Day, the rugby players did their bit by braving the chilly waters of the river for a dip before dipping into their pockets where they raised £200 for the charity at the same time.