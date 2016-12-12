Bridge Club news

A quick round-up of what’s been happening at the Bridge Club over the past 3 weeks. The Club enjoyed its first Teams competition of the season and with 8 pairs the evening worked really well. The teams were drawn out of the hat and made for an interesting 9 board, 3 round session. The winners by some margin were Stewart MacDonald, Ken MacDonald Norman MacDonald and Derek MacKenzie and in second place by a single point were Gerda Graauwmans, Jenny Morrison, Isabel Robertson and Anne MacKinnon.

The following week the Club played in the Celtic Simultaneous SBU competition. There were over 250 pairs competing and the local heat winners were Ken MacDonald and Dave Gormley with 68% who ended up 10th overall. Very impressive!

At the weekend the members gathered together for an afternoon of Bridge followed by a Christmas meal at The Caladh Hotel in the evening. It was a great success and a good afternoon of Bridge for the ladies. In first place was Gerda Graauwmans and Jenny Morrison, second place was Rita Macdonald and Janet Smith and in third place Isabel Robertson and Anne MacKinnon.