Achieve your business goals this year

With the new year comes the opportunity for a fresh start and with Business Gateway’s support you can achieve more in 2017, whether it’s turning an idea into a venture or growing an existing one.

Millions of people across the world resolve to make themselves and their lives better at the beginning of the year.

By accessing Business Gateway Outer Hebrides fully funded workshop programme you can ensure that starting or growing a business is at the top of your list of resolutions.

The free events are specially designed to cover the issues that new and current local entrepreneurs face each day including marketing, finance, social media and recruitment.

The free workshops include:

Commercial Tendering: January 24th, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., in Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Sandwick Road, Stornoway - A half day practical, hands on workshop covering processes and systems for submitting a PQQ and tender.

Marketing for Business: January 26th, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., in Highlands & Islands Enterprise, 9 James Street, Stornoway – This workshop is designed to help anyone setting up a business develop marketing strategies.

Time Management: January 30th, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., in Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Sandwick Road, Stornoway – This seminar will help anyone looking to improve on time management in the workplace.

Norman MacLean, Business Gateway, said: “Whether you’re thinking of setting up a business or have been operating one for a while we are here to guide you right from the beginning to when you’re ready to grow. Our workshops give you the business acumen needed to confidently develop your venture.”

Find out how Business Gateway Outer Hebrides can help your business visit: http://www.bgateway.com/westernisles|website} or call 01851 808 240.