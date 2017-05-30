Butcher Bryan is one of the best

A Lauder butcher has been named as one of the top four in the country at the Scotland’s Butcher of the Year competition in Perth last month.

Bryan Hume competed against three other finalists battling for the over-22 years title in the Scottish Meat Training Meat Skills Competition.

Over 22 Meat Skills finalist Bryan Hume from Shaws Fine Meats in Lauder with his display.

The 25-year-old, who is originally from Jedburgh, works with Shaws Fine Meats in Lauder’s Market Place where he began his training eight years ago.

He said: “This is as big as it gets in terms of butchers’ competitions in Scotland and I’m really pleased to be ranked in the top four.”

Over two-and-a-half hours, Bryan had to show a wide range of butchery skills as he transformed various joints of meat into a showcase cabinet of customer-ready products.

He added: “It’s fairly high pressure when you’re up against the clock and under constant scrutiny from the judges and the public.

“It’s a great life. I really enjoy all the different aspects of the butcher’s work.”

The Meat Skills Competition was held at the Scottish Meat Trade Fair in Perth last month. Event head judge Keith Fisher said: “Every year the standard gets higher.

“I know the industry in Scotland is in safe hands when I witness the skills shown by these butchers.

“Their enthusiasm, skill and passion shines through in all they do and they are more than deserving of their place in the final. They are shining examples of the extremely high standard of butcher we enjoy in Scotland.”