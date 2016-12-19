Comhairle raises concerns over HIE

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is to write to the Scottish Government and to Dr Alasdair Allan, MSP, registering strong concern in regard to the removal of the Board of Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

The Comhairle will also reiterate its policy position around the need to focus economic development effort on island areas and on the most disadvantaged communities.

Comhairle Leader, Cllr Angus Campbell, said: “An Enterprise Agency’s remit should be to support the more disadvantaged remote and rural areas though jobs creation and economic development as was envisaged with the Highlands and Islands Development Board and indeed, HIE itself.

“In recent years HIE has not been fulfilling that remit and a refocussing is required.

“However, to remove the Board of HIE from the Highlands and islands is not the answer and will inevitably lead to a more centralised agenda.

“I would urge the Scottish government to reconsider and focus on those areas that require economic development the most.”