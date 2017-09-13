New HHP Chair appointed

Hebridean Housing Partnership have appointed Norman M MacLeod in the role of Chair, taking over from Mr Iain MacMillan, who stepped down at the AGM.

Mr MacLeod has considerable experience of the housing sector and local business environment, having served as a Councillor with CNES for several years and also managing the Western Isles branch of Scottish Fuels.

Mr Macleod said: “I am delighted to have been appointed Chair of HHP. I am looking forward to this new challenge, to be part of HHP, as we move forward in providing new quality homes that will meet the needs of our communities in the Outer Hebrides for the foreseeable future.”