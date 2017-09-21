New Iceland store will create 23 jobs

The new Iceland store coming to Stornoway will create work for more than 20 islanders with posts due to be advertised this week.

Iceland manager Kevin Poke told the Gazette this week there will be 23 new positions advertised with applications invited from Monday while the Stornoway Job Centre will also host a special drop in session for anyone interested in applying.

The new store is scheduled to open in November - a confirmed date has yet to be announced as substantial shop refitting is ongoing on the Cromwell Street site in Stornoway.