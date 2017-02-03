Warning of bank scam targetting islanders

A Lewis-man stung by a convincing banking scam which left him out of pocket to the tune of a thousand pounds has urged islanders to be vigilant.

Over a number of days a withheld number contacted island residents and falsely claimed that a local bank is under investigation and that consumers should safeguard their money by transferring to another account, which they will provide.

The callers also advise consumers not to trust bank staff if challenged regarding money transfers. Callers have a mainland accent and are calling from a withheld number.

The man, who wishes not to be named, has explained that the caller convinced him to reset his internet banking details on the line which gave them access to both his current account and ISA. “It’s bad enough losing money but afterwards you feel so stupid,” he said. The man confirmed his bank had refunded the money taken without his consent.

Police and Trading Standards are advising consumers never to give out sort codes, account numbers or any other banking details to callers.To report any issues, please contact Trading Standards on 01851 822 694, Police Scotland on 101 or Faire Community Careline on 01851 701702.