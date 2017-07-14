Busy times ahead, travellers warned

Travellers are being urged to make bus and ferry bookings well in advance if coming to the isles, especially for HebCelt.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar along with Caledonian MacBrayne, Police Scotland and the Stornoway Port Authority are backing the move, with CalMac having already announced that foot passengers require a booking for July 16-24 due to the high volume of passengers expected on islands ferries for the Hebridean Celtic Festival.

Councillor Uisdean Robertson, chairman of Transportation and Infrastructure Committee at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said: “We are delighted that so many people are coming to visit the Western Isles over the summer and we are thoroughly looking forward to welcoming them.

“The week of the Hebridean Celtic Festival will be a particularly busy time, with Ullapool to Stornoway and other ferry services likely to be at full capacity and we are keen to avoid unnecessary congestion and delays.

“We would urge passengers travelling by car and by foot, to make sure they make bookings well in advance and also check in early at the ferry terminals.

“It is also essential for those intending to use the bus service between Ullapool and Inverness to pre-book with Scottish Citylink.”

Bookings for Scottish Citylink can be made on its website or call 0141 352 4444, preferably at least 48 hours prior to travel.