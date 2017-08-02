CALMAC TO OPERATE ADDITIONAL SATURDAY STORNOWAY-ULLAPOOL SAILINGS IN AUGUST

Ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) is to run additional late night sailings between Stornoway and Ullapool on Saturdays August 5, 12, and 19, to help address unprecedented demand on the route.

Robbie Drummond, Director of Service Delivery at CalMac, said: “We are experiencing a significant and unprecedented increase in ferry traffic across all of our network this Summer and have been giving urgent consideration to how we might ease the pressure on key routes.

“In many places our fleet is working to the limits of its capabilities but, in the case of the Stornoway-Ullapool route, we have identified an opportunity to introduce, on a pilot basis, an extra return sailing late on Saturday nights for three of the busiest weekends in August.”

The late Saturday sailing will depart Stornoway at 2200 hrs and a return sailing will leave Ullapool at 0045hrs. Normal fares and terms and conditions with regard to checking in times etc will apply.

A minimal catering service will be provided. Customers are advised that there are no public transport connections to these additional services so anyone travelling must have onward transport arrangements in place.

The sailings will be available for online booking shortly.

Mr Drummond added:”As this is a pilot service it will be closely monitored to assess its success.”