Calmac warn of weather disruptions

Ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) is warning anyone planning to travel by ferry tomorrow (Wednesday) and into Thursday that strong winds are forecast in many parts of its network leading to possible disruption of ferry services.

Operations Director Drew Collier said: “Weather forecasts for across the west of Scotland are predicting a windy and cold run up to the weekend.

“We will review sailings on a case by case basis but would advise anyone planning to travel by ferry to take this into account when planning journeys in the next few days.”

CalMac is advising ferry travellers to check the website: here for the latest information or via the smartphone app or on Twitter.