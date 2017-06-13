Caring and sharing holiday home owners

Harris couple Norman and Leona Mackay recently offered the free use of their Luskentyre cottage to a carer needing a break.

They contacted the Western Isles Community Care Forum about the offer and an advert was put in the forum’s newsletter inviting carers to apply.

The successful applicant said of her break: “I was exhausted when I arrived, having been up several times during the night before to help my husband. I could hardly believe there would be no-one asking for my help for the next seven nights. I had promised myself that I would walk every day of this break. This is something which I do not get to do regularly at home. While in Luskentyre I walked between three and five miles every day. To walk in that beautiful setting was beneficial to my peace of mind and health.”

Norman and Leona say that while their cottage is very busy during the summer it is empty for some time in the winter.

They said: “We thought it would benefit someone to spend a week in one of the world’s most spectacular locations. The benefit for us was a huge feel good factor to be able to help give someone breathing space from their normal situation.”

Norman and Leona are now urging other holiday home owners to consider doing the same thing.

The Forum are currently accepting applications from carers who would like to stay in this beautiful Luskentyre cottage.

Find out more at: ww.wiccf.co.uk. And if you have a holiday home and would like to do something similar, email: info@wiccf.co.uk