Cash boost for local charities

Staff from BiFab at Arnish Yard in Stornoway present representatives from Bethesda Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support with a pair of cheques for £600 each.

The money was raised at the Arnish yard through a Safety Recognition programme and as part of a joint initiative between BiFab and Siemens.

Further cash awards of £50 were also raised and presented to Crossroads, RNLI, The Leanne Fund, Simpons memory Box Appeal, Alzheimer Scotland and the Hebridean Men’s Cancer Support Group.