Cash for toilet and waiting rooms areas

Awards from the Ferries Accessibility Fund will see around £180,000 spent on projects to further improve accessibility on Scotland’s ferries, Minister for Transport and the Islands Humza Yousaf has announced.

The successful bidders include Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, who receive £5,000 for improvements to toilets and waiting areas.

The awards are made on a match-funding basis. The bids include plans to upgrade walkways and doors at harbours, the installation of vessel floor plans in braille, and improved access to facilities.

Mr Yousaf said: “I’m very pleased to announce the second round of awards.

“A wide range of proposals have been approved this time around, including the installation of vessel floor plans in braille, improved walkways and doors at ferry terminals, and improved access to toilets, waiting rooms and other facilities.

“We want Scotland’s ferry services to be open and accessible, offering the best passenger experience possible to everyone.”