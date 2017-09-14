Catriona wins Donald Stewart Memorial Award

A Lewis teenager is the 2017 recipient of The Donald Stewart Memorial Trust award.

Catriona Bain from Gress was the unanimous choice of The Trust for this year with trustees hugely impressed with Catriona’s academic performance in school where she attained excellent results in her Highers and Advanced Higher exams and with her extraordinary work ethic, time management skills and her commitment to her studies.

Also, her leadership qualities and her desire and drive to help others. Catriona has always been held in high regard by both her fellow pupils and by staff and this was reflected in her election as Pupil Council representative for a number of years. As well as being elected to be a prefect, by both pupils and staff, Catriona was Vice-captain of Addison House, discharging her duties with consummate ease and always happy to help others at all times.

A recent graduate from the Nicolson Institute, Catriona will continue her studies in Robert Gordon’s University, Aberdeen.

Catriona has always participated in a wide range of extra-curricular activities, including the Secondary Schools Gaelic Debate, where she was part of the team that won the event in 2015, drama, where she was nominated for, “Best Actress” at the 2016 FilmG awards and music, where she has won a number of highly prestigious solo singing competitions, including An Comunn Gaidhealach Silver Pendant for solo singing, the 16-18 Prescribed Solo and the 16-18 Traditional Solo competitions at the local and Royal National Mods. Catriona is also a vital member of, “Faram”, a local youth music organisation which plays at concerts and charity events.

In terms of volunteering, Catriona has assisted, weekly, with the GME class in a local primary school, where the teacher found her contribution to be invaluable. Also, in her local community, Catriona collects for Cancer Research UK and she has organised the local village Halloween party/fundraising event for primary school children for the last two years.

Murdo Macleod, Chairman of the Donald Stewart Memorial Trust said, “2017 is a particularly poignant year for the Donald Stewart Memorial Trust as it is 25 years since Donald Stewart passed away. We are so grateful that, 25 years after his death, his achievements and place in history continue to be celebrated, by recognising the young talent in his beloved islands.

“We were delighted to learn of Catriona’s many achievements but what particularly impressed us was her commitment to her Gaelic culture, her achievements in sport and drama and her contribution to the voluntary sector.

“It is evident that we have a wealth of talented young people in the Western Isles.”