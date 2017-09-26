Celtic supergroup Runrig announces farewell concert

After 45 years in the music business, Scottish Celtic rockers Runrig are preparing to bring down the curtain on what has been a remarkable career.

But before they do, the band will celebrate with a farewell concert in Scotland next August.

Titled ‘The Last Dance’, the concert will take place in Stirling’s City Park, against the spectacular backdrop of Stirling Castle, on Saturday 18th August 2018.

Billed as one of the biggest events the band has ever staged, the show will be a celebration of the band’s significant achievements over the last 45 years, as well as a thank you to their loyal fans who have followed Runrig throughout the decades.

Runrig, founded in 1973, became, and remains, a cogent force in Scottish and Gaelic cultural life.

The band’s extensive body of original song and music has served as a touchstone for a new, burgeoning sense of identity and cultural confidence within the Gaelic community.

From there, the music sound-tracked much of Scotland’s journey – the land, the people and the culture.

From humble beginnings on Skye, Runrig has taken its unique brand of Celtic rock to some of the most iconic venues in the UK and Europe; from sell-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall in London to castles and arenas across Germany and Denmark, to Times Square in New York.

The band has continued, throughout the years to plot its own musical path – largely below the radar – taking along in tow its massive and loyal audience.

The band’s version of Loch Lomond has become truly iconic, having achieved universal status as an unofficial alternative anthem.

Runrig released their 14th and final studio album The Story in 2016, and now the decision has been reached that the time is right to complete the circle as far as the live music side of the band is concerned.

A series of farewell arena shows titled, ‘The Final Mile’, will take place in Germany and Denmark, together with farewell concerts in England.

Ultimately, all roads lead to The Last Dance, an outdoor show at the new events venue, Stirling’s City Park, beneath the ramparts of Stirling Castle.

Calum Macdonald of Runrig said: “This has been an enormous and difficult decision for us, but through the machinations of longevity and circumstance, we feel that the timing is now right, for a positive and celebratory conclusion.”

Iain Bayne of Runrig added: “We want to make this a true celebration of the band’s career, and the special bond we have with so many people from around the world, although it will be with heavy hearts when we strike the last note.”

Runrig’s Malcolm Jones said: “Although the band as we know it will end, its iconic music will live on, as will the Runrig brand.

“Individual members will continue to write songs, record and engage in live performances, whilst there are various exciting Runrig legacy projects in development.”

Les Kidger, Director of LCC Live, promoter of The Last Dance, said: “The Last Dance will be a momentous occasion, a concert for up to 25,000 fans to cherish for years to come. The set list is likely to be long, as the band hopes to include material from over the last four decades as it bows out from the live music scene.

“Tickets will be on sale from Friday (29th September) and fans are urged to purchase them quickly, as this will be the last ever live performance by Runrig.”

Tickets (standing and seated) for The Last Dance go on sale at 10am on Friday 29th September and are available to purchase from Ticketline (www.ticketline.co.uk: 0844 888 9991).