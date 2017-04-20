Co-op windfall delivered for Lewis charities

Charities on the Isle of Lewis received a £38,429 funding boost this week thanks to customers at the Co-op.

As a result of the Co-op’s membership scheme which launched last September, the money will be shared by three local good causes: The Leanne Fund; Western Isles Association for Mental Health and the Bridge Community Centre.

When a Co-op member buys own-brand products from food stores or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare they earn a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local good causes.

All those one per cent rewards have resulted in the £38,000 pay out in Stornoway. Across the UK, 4,000 good causes are sharing a total pot of £9 million.

While the total has been generated by sales of all Co-op own brand goods, the most popular own brand goods being bought by local Co-op members are: Milk, Chicken, Bread, Sandwiches, Potatoes, Bacon, Grapes, Bananas and Yogurt.

Steven Cooper, store manager of Co-op’s Macaulay Road store, said: “We’re a close knit community and our customers and members have relished the opportunity to support such a wide range of local causes whilst doing their everyday shopping.

“It’s a great feeling to know that the groups and charities have had a funding boost from Co-op and can start to put the money to good use.”

Chief Membership Office at the Co-op, Rufus Olins, said: “The Co-op has always been community focussed.

“The original Rochdale Pioneers were motivated by the need to improve the living conditions of those within their local community and they also understood that values were just as important as value.

“By listening to our members we are able to identify what communities care most about and then offer support that really makes a difference, and by working with and supporting local good causes great things are happening.”

The Co-op has 4.3 million active members including 750,000 recruited since the new scheme began on 21 September 2016.