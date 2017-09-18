Comhairle flag at half mast for former Chief Executive

The Convener of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has paid tribute to former Comhairle Chief Executive, Dr George Macleod, who passed away aged 74 on Friday 15th September 2017.

Dr George was Chief Executive at the Comhairle between August 1986 until September 1992 and formerly Director of Engineering Services.

Having been educated at Carloway Primary School between 1947-54 and The Nicolson Institute between 1954-1960, Dr George subsequently graduated with B.Sc.Civil Eng. (Hons) from the Univ. of Strathclyde in 1965 and Ph.d. in Concrete Technology and Structures in 1968 from the same University.

Convener, Norman A Macdonald, said: “Dr George was a highly respected Engineer and Director at the Comhairle and also served as Chief Executive during very challenging and difficult times for the Comhairle. He was also an elder and lay preacher in The Free Church over many years. Dr George served his community in many different roles over many years and he was well known throughout the Islands and further afield.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Mairi, his children Christine and Iain, his friends and all who knew him.”

The Comhairle flag in Stornoway is flying at half-mast.