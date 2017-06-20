Comhairle hopes to learn from complaints

This week it was revealed that the number of complaints Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has dealt with in the last year has fallen.

The Comhairle is required by the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) to complete and publish an annual report on complaints handling and performance. Data related to annual performance is also submitted to the Improvement Service for benchmarking purposes.

The Comhairle received a total of 25 complaints and closed 23 in 2016/17; this is a reduction on the 79 complaints recorded in 2015/16.

Members of the Comhairle’s Audit and Scrutiny Committee will be asked to approve the Comhairle’s Complaints Handling Procedure Annual Report 2016/17 today (Tuesday).

Cllr Angus Morrison, Chairman of the Committee, said: “The aim is not only to reduce complaints but to learn from the complaints that are received.

“Two of the complaints were service specific although other services may learn from these and one is a Comhairle wide learning point.

“In addition, the Comhairle will use the feedback received from the customer complaints survey to provide an additional corporate learning point.”